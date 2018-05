A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County in a traffic crash, the county police said.

The motorcycle and an SUV collided around 7:40 p.m. at Route 450 and Baltimore Lane in the Lanham/Seabrook area of the county, the police said. The man operating the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he died, said Officer Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman.

The cause of the collision was not known Tuesday night and was under investigation, the police said.