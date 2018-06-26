A motorcyclist was struck and killed Monday night in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gwynndale Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County Police said a car struck the motorcycle and then was involved in a second crash with another car.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of the cars were not injured, and they stayed on the scene, according to police.

Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the crash.