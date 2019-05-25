A motorcyclist died early Saturday after he was struck by a van Friday night near the Pentagon, Arlington County police said.

Luis Martinez, 54, of Hampton was driving on Washington Boulevard about 7:46 p.m. Friday when the driver of a van, changing lanes to exit the ramp to the Pentagon’s south parking lot, struck him.

Martinez was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died early Saturday, police said. No information was immediately available about the driver of the van.

