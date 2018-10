The man killed in the motorcycle crash in Prince George’s County Monday was identified Tuesday by the police. (iStock/iStock)

The motorcyclist killed Monday in a collision in Prince George’s County was identified Tuesday by police as Christopher McClain, 44, of Colmar Manor.

He was westbound on Old Landover Road, approaching 65th Avenue in the Landover area, when a car turned into his path, according to the police. McClain braked to avoid the collision and his motorcycle went into a slide, police said. They said a passenger, a young child, suffered injuries that appeared to be non-lifethreatening..