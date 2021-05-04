The other fatal crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday near Ellin and Harkins roads in the Lanham area, according to local police.
Officials said the crash involved a Metrobus and a motorcycle.
An initial investigation found that the Metrobus was headed west on Ellin Road when it tried to turn left into a Metro station in front of a motorcycle and the two crashed. The motorcyclist died at a hospital, police said.
Officials later identified him as John Steele III, 44, of Davidsonville. The bus driver didn’t suffer any injuries, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.
Both crashes remain under investigation, officials said.