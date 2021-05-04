Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Prince George’s County.

One incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday when the motorcycle rider was headed east on Contee Road near Laurel Bowie Road in the Laurel area when he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as Harold Dean Jones III, 36, of Upper Marlboro.

The other fatal crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday near Ellin and Harkins roads in the Lanham area, according to local police.

Officials said the crash involved a Metrobus and a motorcycle.

An initial investigation found that the Metrobus was headed west on Ellin Road when it tried to turn left into a Metro station in front of a motorcycle and the two crashed. The motorcyclist died at a hospital, police said.

Officials later identified him as John Steele III, 44, of Davidsonville. The bus driver didn’t suffer any injuries, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation, officials said.