An 89-year old motorist died Friday after his car crashed into a tractor-trailer in Annapolis, authorities said.

The Annapolis police identified the motorist Saturday as Ralph Reeder of Annapolis.

They said he was driving east in the 1700 block of West Street at about 9 a.m. Thursday when he moved into the westbound lanes and struck the cab of the truck.

The tractor-trailer was facing east in the westbound lanes, as it backed into a business. Traffic on West Street had been halted in each direction while the truck maneuvered, the police said.

After the crash, they said, Reeder was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died the next day.

Police said Saturday that they were still investigating.