A motorist was killed Sunday night in the Laytonsville area of upper Montgomery County when a car crashed into a tree, authorities said.

The motorist was trapped in the vehicle after the crash, said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

He said the crash occurred on Route 108 near Hawkins Creamery Road.

After the crash, the vehicle burst into flames, Piringer said.

