By Martin WeilToday at 4:38 a.m. EDTA motorist was killed early Sunday in a crash in the McLean area of Fairfax County, the police said.The single-vehicle crash occurred on Dolley Madison Boulevard near Waverly Way, the police said.The driver, who was alone in the car, left the road and crashed into woods, the police said. The motorist died at the scene, according to police.As of about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said the eastbound lanes of Dolley Madison were closed while they investigated.