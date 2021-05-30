By Martin WeilMay 30, 2021 at 5:37 a.m. UTCA motorist was killed Saturday night in a crash in Prince George’s County, the police said.The driver was traveling north on Auth Road at about 10 p.m. when his car left the road and turned over, the police said. He was identified only as a man.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe crash occurred near Clacton Avenue in the Camp Springs area of the county, according to the police.They said the driver died at the scene.Police said they were trying to determine the circumstances of the crash. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.