A motorist was killed late Saturday night in a single-car collision in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The crash took place at about 11: 15 on Berry Road in the Accokeek area, the police said. The car left the roadway at Bealle Hill Road, according to police.

Police said they were trying to determine why the car left the road.

No name was provided immediately, and it was not clear what the car struck.