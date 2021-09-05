By Martin WeilToday at 4:37 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 4:37 a.m. EDTShareA motorist was killed late Saturday night in a single-car collision in Prince George’s County, the police said.The crash took place at about 11: 15 on Berry Road in the Accokeek area, the police said. The car left the roadway at Bealle Hill Road, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightPolice said they were trying to determine why the car left the road.No name was provided immediately, and it was not clear what the car struck. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.