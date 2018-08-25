A motorist was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, Md., according to Prince George’s County police.

The crash occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive, police said. The area is east of National Harbor and south of the Capital Beltway.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about the crash were released, but police said additional information could be made available later Saturday.