One motorist was killed Sunday in a head-on crash in Frederick County, Md., in which it appeared that licenses for both drivers had been revoked, the state police said.

According to police, it happened in early morning darkness, on an apparently foggy road, and the driver who was killed may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Robert R. Watkins, 45 of Hagerstown, Md., died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 340.

They said Watkins was traveling east in a westbound lane when the crash occurred.

The state police said that after being called about a car going the wrong way, they searched the area near Lander Road, but “could only see debris in the thick fog.”

It was after “continuous searching,” the police said that the vehicles were found east of Horine Road.

The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening, the police said.

Watkins “may have been under the influence of alcohol “the police said in a statement. The statement said investigation determined that both motorists “ were driving while revoked.”The statement said nothing about any charges in the incident, and did not say whether foggy conditions may have played a role.