August 11, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT A motorist was killed Monday night in Potomac in a fiery single-vehicle crash, the county fire department said. The crash occurred on River Road at Luvie Lane about 10:50 p.m., according to the fire department. The vehicle struck a utility pole, overturned and caught fire, the fire department said. The cause of the crash was not known immediately.