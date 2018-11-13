A motorist was killed Monday night in Prince Georege’s County when his car crossed the center line of a road and collided head-on with a truck, the state police said. (iStock/iStock)

A motorist was killed Monday night in a head on collision in Prince George’s County, the state police said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Central Avenue in the Bowie area of the county, the police said.

They said an automobile crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and collided with an oncoming truck. It was not clear why the car crossed the double yellow line between the lanes, the police said.

The driver of the car was not named, pending notification of relatives, police said. The two occupants of the truck were taken to a hospital, they said.