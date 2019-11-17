A motorist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in upper Montgomery County, police said.
The crash happened about 9:50 p.m. on Comus Road at Barley Field Lane.
The site is near the largely rural Dickerson and Barnesville areas, about three or four miles west of Interstate 270. Comus is a two-lane road that runs generally in an east-west direction but curves in the vicinity of the crash.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.