A motorist was fatally injured over the weekend in western Loudoun County when his pickup truck went off Route 7, the Virginia State Police said.

They said Louis Girolami Jr., 60, of Bluemont, Va., was driving west on Route 7 Saturday morning when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment head on. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He died at a hospital, they said.

They said the crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection with Route 711. The intersection is about a half mile east of Bluemont.

