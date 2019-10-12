A man who crashed his car on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County was killed after he got out, waved his arms while running down the roadway and was struck by another car, Maryland State Police officials said Saturday.

The identity of the victim, from the Boyds area, was not immediately released.

State troopers and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of I-270, near I-370, at 12:02 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed he had lost control of his Honda Accord and struck a jersey wall, according to a state police news release, as well as Cpl. Matthew Baum, a trooper in the Rockville barracks.

“The operator exited his vehicle and was reported to be waving at passing vehicles while running down the roadway between lanes” when he was struck by a Hyundai, officials said.

