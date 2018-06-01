Mount Rainier Police Chief Michael E. Scott will retire from the department, city officials announced Friday.

Scott’s departure ends a 16-year career in Mount Rainier, with 12 of those years as chief. Scott came to Mount Rainier after working for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for 27 years.

A letter from City Manager Miranda Braatz announcing the chief’s retirement did not detail a reason for his departure or say when his retirement will take effect.

“Chief Scott brought Mount Rainier law enforcement into the 21st century,” Mayor Malinda Miles said in a statement. “His commitment to community policing and best practices have helped make Mount Rainier a great place to live and work.”

Braatz’s letter said Stephen Malley will serve as acting chief.

Scott credited the department’s officers with driving down crime during his tenure.

“I’m grateful for the many partnerships we forged and the lasting friendships I have made,” Scott said in a statement. “I know they will continue for years to come.”