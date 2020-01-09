Kebede’s body was found by a person walking a dog on Dec. 18 near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road in the Mount Vernon area, police said.

Kebede died from stab wounds to the torso and upper extremities, a Virginia medical examiner said Thursday. Police said they do not believe Kebede’s killing was random, but declined to provide a motive or detail any relationship between the victim and the man charged.