A Mount Vernon man has been charged with murder in the killing of man whose body was found near a Fairfax County bridge the week before Christmas, police said Thursday.

Malik Salam, 41, was initially charged with unlawful disposal of a body on Dec. 22 in connection with the slaying of Micale Kebede, 31, of Alexandria, Fairfax County police said.

Kebede’s body was found by a person walking a dog on Dec. 18 near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road in the Mount Vernon area, police said.

Kebede died from stab wounds to the torso and upper extremities, a Virginia medical examiner said Thursday. Police said they do not believe Kebede’s killing was random, but declined to provide a motive or detail any relationship between the victim and the man charged.

Salam is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail. The Fairfax County Public Defender’s office, which is representing him, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.