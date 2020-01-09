Kebede’s body was found by a person walking a dog on Dec. 18 near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road in the Mount Vernon area, police said.
Kebede died from stab wounds to the torso and upper extremities, a Virginia medical examiner said Thursday. Police said they do not believe Kebede’s killing was random, but declined to provide a motive or detail any relationship between the victim and the man charged.
Salam is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail. The Fairfax County Public Defender’s office, which is representing him, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.