Thursday night’s crowd assembled outside the Lincoln Congregational Temple in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington — which houses the Shaw Community Center — with lighted candles in vigil. Minutes before she sang, Laws gripped a set of sky blue and white balloons in her son’s honor before releasing them into the night.

For Laws, those seemed like moments of relief. Since Sunday, she has had hours that have left her heartbroken and mostly speechless, she later said in an interview.

Somehow, she found a few powerful words of thanks and thought as the birthday wishes subsided.

“Thank you for all of your prayers, condolences, support, the love for Malachi,” Laws said through tears. “This is exactly what he would have wanted.”

“Please don’t let Malachi’s death be in vain.”

His mother’s plea was a refrain spoken throughout a mournful prayer service before the vigil, where more than 200 people packed the church sanctuary in a display of love and support for Malachi’s mother, sister, aunt and a large extended family. Laws is the program director at the community center, where her son and other youth addressed violence that surrounds their neighborhood.

D.C. police reported that Malachi was shot in the neck Sunday afternoon as he walked to play basketball with friends and a person fired in the 600 block of S Street NW. A second teenager also was wounded but survived, police said.

Malachi also was known for being one of two teenagers held in handcuffs by a Metro transit officer in June 2019, an incident that sparked him and his mother to speak out about how police often interact with youth. The incident scarred Malachi, his mother said, and caused him to lose sleep and become withdrawn due to the embarrassment of being handcuffed on the station platform.

During the ceremony, Shaw Community Center Executive Director Sudi West called all of Malachi’s friends and contemporaries to the stage to show the connection among young people, united both in their grief but also the promise of their youth.

One by one, more than 75 teenagers filed past Laws, who sat on the church altar. Young ladies held hands in support; most of the young male faces showed no signs of shaving.

Many of their eyes were swollen from crying.

Eighth-grader Arja’e Scott spoke gently into a microphone and described the “pressure” she felt to be strong for her friends and family who are upset.

“I’m not strong enough to keep telling them I’m okay, when I’m not for real, for real. I’m trying to be and it’s hard,” Arja’e, 13, said. “Everybody knows he was a good person, he loved them and we loved him back. I want to tell him happy birthday.”

West, who quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words that “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,” challenged the District’s adults to address the flow of guns that fuels violence in the community and to help steer youth from destructive paths. He asked the crowd to let Malachi’s life and death become a legacy to change.

“We cannot remain silent. We won’t remain silent about the daily injustices,” West said. “As his life ends, we begin to speak out.”

Other speakers reminded mourners that Malachi’s name carried religious and symbolic meaning that they could use to learn lessons from this loss.

The Rev. Dexter Nutall said the name Malachi holds biblical meanings of “angel” and “messenger” as he turned to Laws.