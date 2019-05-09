A Northern Virginia children’s entertainer who is known as “Mr. Knick Knack” has been charged with possessing child pornography, and investigators are exploring whether the man had any inappropriate contact with juveniles, Fairfax County police said.

Steven Rossi, 58, of Reston, was arrested on April 30 on 10 counts of possessing illicit images of children after authorities received a tip earlier in the month the entertainer had child pornography, police said.

So far, detectives have not uncovered evidence that Rossi had contact with the children in the images, but they are asking anyone who might have information about inappropriate interactions between Rossi and children to come forward, police said.

Rossi plays music and has performed across Northern Virginia.

Rossi posted bond on May 2 and is next scheduled to be in court on June 11.

Anyone with information about Rossi is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

