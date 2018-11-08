Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, then 17, is shown on the left. (Fairfax County Police) The photo on the right is Damaris A. Reyes Rivas15, whose body was discovered by police in Springfield on Saturday February 11, 2017. (Family photo)

An MS-13 associate who orchestrated the videotaped killing of a 15-year-old girl as part of a revenge plot will face up to life in prison when she is sentenced Friday morning on a first-degree murder conviction in Fairfax County.

Venus Romero Iraheta, then 17, told Damaris Reyes Rivas she would see her in hell, before repeatedly plunging a hunting knife into the Gaithersburg teen in a wooded area of Springfield in January 2017.

The brutal slaying generated national attention and grimly highlighted a resurgence by MS-13, which in recent years has been behind dozens of killings in the D.C. area and up and down the East Coast.

Iraheta, 19, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Fairfax County Circuit Court in January, one of 10 MS-13 associates who have been convicted in connection with luring Damaris to a park, torturing her and then attacking her with a knife and tree branch. Jerky cellphone videos captured the teen’s final moments.

[She told her she would see her in hell, before killing her]

Iraheta blamed Damaris for helping lure her boyfriend and MS-13 associate, Christian Sosa Rivas, to his death roughly a week before Damaris was killed. Sosa Rivas, who claimed he was the leader of the Harrison clique, was killed by other MS-13 members, possibly because they thought he was falsely claiming his title.

Damaris’s slaying played out on the frigid afternoon of Jan. 8, 2017. She was lured to Lake Accotink Park in Springfield under the pretense of smoking marijuana. When she arrived, the 10 MS-13 members between the ages of 15 and 21 walked her into the woods and began interrogating her about the killing of Sosa Rivas.

The horrific cellphone videos, which were played following Iraheta’s plea hearing, captured the moment. The MS-13 associates stalk around Damaris, who stands in the snow-covered woods, and yell at her in Spanish. One clicks a cigar cutter and tells her she could lose a finger, before the video ends.

A second video picks up after Damaris was walked to a second location. Damaris is shivering in the woods with no shirt or shoes in the 21-degree weather. Iraheta is seen wielding the hunting knife, before someone off camera shouts in Spanish: “Just stick the steel in her.”

The ordeal would continue.

The gang members returned Damaris to a car and drove her to a nearby location, where a Beltway overpass vaults over some train tracks, prosecutors said at Iraheta’s plea hearing. MS-13 graffiti still marks the pilings and underside of the bridge.

Some of the gang members peeled away, while others punched and kicked Damaris. After awhile, Iraheta climbed on top of Damaris and asked her if she had slept with Sosa Rivas, prosecutors said. Damaris admitted she had and asked for forgiveness, but prosecutors said Iraheta flew into a rage.

Iraheta later told Fairfax County detectives and an FBI agent that she did not feel bad about what happened next. The interrogation was videotaped and the FBI agent translated what Iraheta told them.

“’You’re going to remember me until the day we see each other in hell,’” Iraheta said she told Damaris. “’Don’t forget my name,’ and I told her my full name. . . . I told her to never forget who I was.”

A Fairfax County detective then asked what happened next. Iraheta replied in English: “I killed her.”

The FBI agent testified at a preliminary hearing that Iraheta plunged the knife into Damaris 13 times. As Damaris lay on the ground, another MS-13 member stabbed her with a large tree branch.

A third video picks up soon after. Damaris is seen lying on her back amid dead leaves on the floor of the woods. Blood trickles onto the leaves from her abdomen and is smeared on her forehead.

Another MS-13 associate enters the frame and jabs a bloody stick into her neck again and again, before the video abruptly ends. Prosecutors said Damaris was left to die and she slowly expired over approximately 20 minutes.

Gang members returned to the scene later that night and dumped Damaris’s body facedown in a puddle of water beneath the overpass. She was discovered there about a month later by police.

Police in Prince William County discovered the videos of Damaris’s killing while investigating Sosa Rivas’s death. The 10 MS-13 associates were later arrested and convicted on various charges, including first-degree murder, gang participation and abduction.

Most have been sentenced already. They face anywhere from five to 55 years in prison.