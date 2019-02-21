Nearly a dozen members of the MS-13 street gang face the possibility of the death penalty after being indicted Thursday on charges related to the brutal slayings of two Fairfax County teens in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria.

A federal grand jury returned indictments against 11 gang members in the kidnapping and killing of Sergio Triminio, 14, and Edvin Mendez, 17, whose bodies were buried in Fairfax County’s Holmes Run Park. Authorities allege members recorded both victims’ deaths, so they could earn promotions within MS-13.

The slayings underscored the gang’s resurgence in the D.C. area, which saw a spate of similar crimes targeting teens and young people during the same period. Such killings have dropped, but President Trump has continued to highlight the gang’s violence as part of a push to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

A high-ranking member of MS-13, Edenilson Misael Alfaro, also known as Lil Sicario (“assassin”), ordered a clique of gang members in Virginia to lure, kidnap and kill Mendez and Trimino in August and September 2016, according to federal prosecutors.

Mendez, of Falls Church, was targeted after he posted a picture on Facebook of a masked man with “666” superimposed over his head in August 2016, a move MS-13 members interpreted as a sign he was member of the rival 18th Street gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mendez was lured to Holmes Run Park, killed and buried.

Triminio, who was with the group that killed Mendez, met with Mendez’s brother the next month and relayed the chilling story of that killing, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County.



MS-13 graffiti marks a highway bridge in Springfield, Virginia. (Michael Miller/TWP)

The next day, Triminio disappeared after leaving his family’s Falls Church apartment to take out the trash, according to the search warrant. His family reported him missing.

MS-13 members suspected Triminio of being a police informant because he was seen talking with police at Fairfax County’s juvenile detention center, where he had previously been held on other charges, according to a federal indictment.

Alfaro was arrested in November 2016 and authorities soon discovered what happened to Triminio: a video on Alfaro’s phone showed a young man in pajamas being attacked with a kitchen knife and machete as he lay face down on the ground, according to a federal indictment. The video lasts about 52 seconds.

A confidential informant later led Fairfax County police to Mendez’s and Triminio’s graves in Holmes Run Park, and the bodies were uncovered in March 2017, according to the indictment. A second informant told police roughly 20 MS-13 members were at the park on the night Triminio was killed.

The gang members are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder in aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to kidnap, murder in aid of a racketeering activity and kidnapping resulting in death.

Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

After the bodies were recovered, Fairfax County police chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said he was dismayed by gang violence after a series of killings by MS-13.

“This is out of control,” Roessler said. “These are teenagers and mainly young adults that are involved in this.”

