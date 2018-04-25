Abigail Bautista, 34, sold items in front of her Langley Park, Md., apartment and said that for a time, she was forced to pay MS-13 “rent” to sell in the neighborhood. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Among many residents in Langley Park, he has been known as “El Abuelo,” or “Grandpa.” The genial nickname belied their fears: The man held sway in the MS-13 gang.

A newly unsealed federal indictment in Maryland appears to affirm the neighborhood’s apprehensions and charges that Jairo Arnaldo Jacome, also known as El Abuelo, extorted weekly payments for years from residents who ran small, off-the-books businesses in areas the gang considered its territory.

The federal filing alleges the 36-year-old Jacome was a member of a faction of the international MS-13 street gang and physically threatened victims to elicit money, including showing a gun and telling one person he would send people to kill the victim’s family if “rent” payments were not made.

Jacome’s attorney, Elita C. Amato, declined to comment Wednesday in advance of a scheduled court appearance Thursday for her client on one count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by extortion.

Federal authorities provided only limited details in the indictment, which lists three victims of the alleged shakedowns between 2013 and 2018.

The victims are not identified.

In a news account in December, The Washington Post described the intimidation sown by the gang’s extortionists in heavily Latino Langley Park, including the terror Abigail Bautista said she felt after moving into the community in 2012 and selling shoes and clothes from a cart.

Bautista described payments she said she was forced to make to a gang member working with Jacome, whom she also knew as El Abuelo.

In the article, the Post withheld the nickname at the request of the FBI and police, who said they feared retaliatory violence against residents. The Post also withheld his real name because he had not been charged in connection with an MS-13 crime. The Post referred to him in its report by his occupation as a roofer.

“He’s done so much harm to the neighborhood,” Bautista said after learning of the unsealed federal charge. “So many people are afraid of him.”

Jacome’s mother, Balvina Rod­riguez, said Wednesday she had no idea whether her son was in MS-13.

“He’s a hard worker and has a big heart,” she said. “That’s the only thing I know.”

She said her son earned his nickname as a child by incessantly asking his grandfather for money. “He’d say, ‘Abuelo, give me five cents,’ ” Rodriguez said. “That’s why they started calling him that.”

In their indictment, federal prosecutors say that Jacome is a member of the LPS “clique” of MS-13 and contend the group controls territory in the Langley Park area.

The court filing says MS-13 generates income through methods that include extorting money from drug dealers, brothels and unlicensed “stores” often operating out of apartments where beer, cigarettes and food are sold.

“Members of the gang often referred to these extortion payments as ‘rent,’ ” according to the indictment.

In addition to the alleged extortion, prosecutors said in the filing, Jacome also threatened to have someone knock out the teeth of one of the extortion victims who had complained to Jacome about threats being made to another victim.

Authorities also charged a second alleged MS-13 member in the indictment, Gerdandino Delgado-Escobar, known as “Pumba,” who is accused of collecting payments on Jacome’s behalf from one of the three victims.

Court records do not list an attorney for Delgado-Escobar.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

A detention hearing for Jacome is scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, where more details of his alleged conduct may become public if prosecutors and his attorney argue over whether he should be held pending trial.