Over a year after Fairfax police found two teenage boys’ bodies buried in the woods of Holmes Run Park, eleven alleged members of the gang MS-13 have been implicated in the killings.

Nine of the accused are in federal custody, Assistant U.S. attorney Alexander Blanchard said, and one is in custody in Fairfax County. The eleventh is believed to have fled the country.

Blanchard said prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against some defendants, some of which carry the possibility of the death penalty.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, members of the Park View Locos Salvatrucha lured 17-year-old Edvin Mendez to the park on Aug. 28, 2016 and killed him, because they believed he was a rival gang member planning to infiltrate and spy on their MS-13 clique.

Then, they killed 14-year-old Sergio Triminio because they believed he was cooperating with law enforcement looking into Mendez’s disappearance, the indictment alleges.

Karla Triminio, Sergio’s mother, did not immediately return a call for comment Friday. Mendez’s family could not be located for comment.



Sergion Arita Trimino, 14, of Alexandria was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2016. He was later found dead. (N/A/Fairfax County Police)

The MS-13 gang has been behind a spate of grisly violence in the D.C. area and up-and-down the East Coast in recent years. In the Washington area, members have been accused of high-profile crimes that include the videotaped killing of a 15-year-old teen in Fairfax County and the slaying of a man who was decapitated and had his heart removed in Montgomery County.

Last year, Fairfax County police chief Edwin C. Roessler said the gang’s activity was “getting out of control.” Authorities across the region have put a renewed focus on the gang, which is the largest and most violent in the region.

Experts credit MS-13’s resurgence to a fresh push by the gang to reestablish its ranks in the United States.

The violence has drawn the attention of President Trump, who has cited it as a primary reason for his crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump has maintained a singular focus on MS-13, calling its members “animals” and convening special meetings to discuss how to combat the gang.

In the federal case in Virginia, the defendants range in age from 20 to 27 and are all natives of El Salvador. All are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, but only Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, is currently charged with conspiracy to commit gang murder. Prosecutors allege in the indictment that each of the 11 defendants was involved in at least one of the slayings.

Robert Jenkins represents Elmer Martinez, 27, nicknamed “Killer.” He said as yet there is little to tie his client to the crimes.

“It’s still early but . . . other than perhaps his affiliation with the gang, I don’t think there’s any evidence that he participated in either murder,” Jenkins said.

He said prosecutors claim Martinez was the “first word,” or clique leader, at the time of the murders.

“But even if that were true, that doesn’t make him responsible,” Jenkins said.

Search warrants unsealed in Fairfax last December revealed that after Mendez disappeared, Sergio agreed to meet with the missing boy’s brother.

He told the brother Mendez had been abducted by MS-13 and killed because they thought he was a spy for their archrival, the 18th Street gang.

Sergio disappeared the next day, after leaving his family’s Alexandria apartment in his pajamas to take out the trash, the court documents said.

At the time, Sergio was on probation and was wearing a court-ordered ankle bracelet, according to the search warrant. But after Sept. 26, 2016, the ankle bracelet’s signal could not be detected, according to the search warrant.

Karla Triminio said at the time the grief has been unbearable for the family. She said her three-year-old daughter keeps asking where her older brother is.

“I tell her that he’s in heaven,” Karla Triminio said. “But then she goes around looking for heaven, looking for him.”