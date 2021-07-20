In April, Rodriguez-Flores pleaded guilty to both counts as part of a plea deal.
Rodriguez-Flores admitted to police he was an MS-13 gang member and to his involvement in the killing, according to court documents.
Rodriguez-Flores was one of four men who were indicted in the March 8, 2019, slaying of Jacson Chicas. Federal court documents do not identify the victim in Rodriguez-Flores’s plea papers, but local police have previously named Chicas.
Chicas was mistakenly believed by Rodriguez-Flores, who was then 18, and other gang members in his MS-13 “clique” to have been cooperating with police, which would be in violation of one of the gang’s principal rules, according to the plea documents.
Rodriguez-Flores and other gang members met at a Hyattsville home belonging to their clique leader, according to plea documents and indictment papers, and began threatening and assaulting the victim, who was in the same MS-13 clique. The members, plea documents said, questioned the victim’s suspected cooperation with law enforcement.
They stabbed and cut the victim with knives during the questioning, according to Rodriguez-Flores’s plea.
The clique leader then ordered the victim to be killed, according to court papers, and Rodriguez-Flores and other gang members stabbed the victim repeatedly with knives in the basement of the residence.
The victim died from the attack, and according to an autopsy report, sustained 144 cut and stab wounds in total.
The victim’s throat was also cut, according to an autopsy report.
According to indictment papers, the clique leader then ordered the victim’s body to be disposed of in “a secluded location” in Stafford County, Va., by other gang members. The victim’s body was then burned.
After the fatal stabbing, Rodriguez-Flores stayed at the scene of the residence with other members and attempted to “destroy, remove and conceal evidence,” according to his indictment.
Rodriguez-Flores’s attorney, Alfred Guillaume III, said that Rodriguez-Flores is remorseful for his actions.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” Guillaume said.