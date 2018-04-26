Abigail Bautista, 34, sells items in front of her Langley Park apartment where she said she was forced to pay MS-13 “rent” to operate in the neighborhood. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Investigators spent 10 months running audio and visual surveillance on an alleged MS-13 member charged with extorting money from residents in Langley Park, Md., federal prosecutors revealed in court Thursday while laying out the basics of a case centered in a heavily Latino area the gang has long sought to control.

At issue was whether the suspect, Jairo Arnaldo Jacome, 36, known as “El Abuelo,” or “Grandpa,” should be released from custody after his recent arrest while his case proceeds. Prosecutors said he should be held, owing in part to the recordings in which they say he extorted weekly payments from residents who ran small, off-the-books businesses in areas the gang considered its territory.

“We have the actual recordings of him taking the extortion payments from these victims,” said prosecutor Catherine K. Dick.

U.S. District Judge Charles B. Day sided with her, citing statements investigators had gathered from three alleged victims, admissions purportedly made by Jacome after his arrest and the surveillance.

“The capstone of it all is that the government purports to have recorded statements of extortion in action — live and in real time,” Day said from the bench in federal court in Greenbelt. “The government has established by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant is a danger to the community.”

That burden of proof to hold the suspect — clear and convincing — is lower than what would be required at a trial to convict Jacome. He was indicted this month on a count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by extortion. It is not clear, based on documents filed so far in the case, how extensive the alleged extortion was.

Jacome’s attorney, Elita C. Amato, noted that witnesses in the case have not testified under oath or been subjected to cross examination. She had argued that her client be released from jail before trial, saying he posed little risk of fleeing.

Jacome has three children — ages 11, 6 and 4 months, his attorney said. He had been living with his girlfriend and the youngest child at the time of his arrest several days ago, according to Amato. Family members, including his mother, three aunts and cousins, were in court Thursday for his hearing.

While not a U.S. citizen, Amato said, Jacome entered the country legally and has immigration status. She indicated he had been in the area for about 15 years.

“He has no interest in returning back to his country,” she said. “He really has strong ties to this community.”

Jacome did not speak at the hearing. As he was led from court, he nodded to the family members.

Jacome’s mother, Balvina Rod­riguez, has said she didn’t know whether her son was in the gang. “He’s a hard worker and has a big heart. That’s the only thing I know,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday.

In a news account in December, The Post described the intimidation sown by MS-13 extortionists in heavily Latino Langley Park, including the terror Abigail Bautista said she felt after moving into the community in 2012 and selling shoes and clothes from a cart.

Bautista described payments she said she was forced to make to gang members working with Jacome, whom she also knew as “El Abuelo.”

In the article, The Post withheld the nickname at the request of the FBI and police, who said they feared retaliatory violence against residents. The Post also withheld his real name because he had not been charged in connection with an MS-13 crime. The Post referred to him in its report by his occupation as a roofer.

Local and federal investigators have tried to crack down on MS-13’s presence in Langley Park. Last year, U.S. Justice Department lawyers secured a sweeping indictment against members of the MS-13 Sailors faction, or clique, which operated in Langley Park and elsewhere. Among the allegations against Sailors members: murder, attempted murder and extortion.

In court Thursday, prosecutors said that after Jacome’s arrest, he admitted to membership in the MS-13 LPS clique, which also operated in Langley Park.

He was specifically running an extortion operation, with lower-ranking members often collecting money for him and referring anyone who questioned the size of the payments back to Jacome, according to prosecutors.

“As a member of the LPS clique, he split the territory in Langley Park with other MS-13 cliques,” Dick said in court.

Jacome told detectives, according to Dick, that he let it be known in Langley Park that no one was to harm or intimidate residents whom he was extorting or providing protection for.

“Mr. Jacome confirmed that he uses violence to control his business of extortion,” Dick said. “That is, if somebody messes with somebody who he has decided is under his protection, he will take his boys out and take care of business.”