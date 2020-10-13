“The most concerning aspect of this case to all of us was the random killing of these victims for no purpose,” said Jay Lanham, executive director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force.
The first two killings occurred June 22, 2019, in the Woodbridge area, police said. Officers were called to the scene of a double slaying in a wooded area, where they found Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, dead of gunshot wounds.
On Aug. 22, 2019, Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, was shot and killed on a Woodbridge street, police said. And on Sept. 24, 2019, Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, was shot and killed in Dumfries.