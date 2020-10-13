Twelve members and associates of an MS-13 clique have been charged in connection with four killings in Prince William County in 2019 and a multistate drug trafficking operation, local and federal authorities announced Tuesday.

The suspects are tied to the “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas” clique and are facing more than 50 charges ranging from second-degree murder to tampering with evidence in the slayings, officials said. Prosecutors have filed an additional 80 charges related to drug, gang and gun offenses against the same individuals and others.

“The most concerning aspect of this case to all of us was the random killing of these victims for no purpose,” said Jay Lanham, executive director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force.

The first two killings occurred June 22, 2019, in the Woodbridge area, police said. Officers were called to the scene of a double slaying in a wooded area, where they found Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, dead of gunshot wounds.

On Aug. 22, 2019, Eric Lanier Tate II, 25, was shot and killed on a Woodbridge street, police said. And on Sept. 24, 2019, Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, was shot and killed in Dumfries.