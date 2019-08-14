One man has been charged with murder and at least two others with concealing a dead body in connection with the gang-related slaying of a 16-year-old boy, whose remains were found buried in a fresh grave in a Fairfax County park in May.

Fairfax County police have declined to identify the victim found in North Hill Park in the Hybla Valley area because of a 2017 Virginia law that bars authorities from naming juvenile victims of crime without parental consent.

[Body discovered in fresh grave in Fairfax County park]

But the initials listed in charging documents, “R.H.C.,” and the victim’s age correspond to those of Fairfax County teen, Richard Hernandez Cruz, who police said was missing and endangered in the weeks before the body was uncovered.

In addition, charging documents list the possible date of the crime as April 22, the day Hernandez Cruz was last seen near his Lincolnia area home. Hernandez Cruz’s mother declined to comment.

Armando Dagberto Reyes Reyes, 27, formerly of Alexandria, was charged in July with murder, concealing a dead body and having consensual sex with a girl aged 15 years or older. It remains unclear how the last charge is tied to the case. The concealing a dead body charge was dropped this week for reasons prosecutors did not explain at a Tuesday hearing.

Authorities wrote in charging documents that Reyes Reyes fled to Florida after hearing the body was found and was arrested there and brought back to Virginia to face the charges. Court documents say he is unemployed and has a 7th grade education. His attorney declined to comment.

Cesar Antonio Ochoa Carillo, 20, of Alexandria, and Dorteo E. Diaz Martinez, 19, of no fixed address, were charged with concealing the body in May. In addition, Ochoa Carillo was charged with gang participation. Ochoa Carillo’s attorney declined to comment and Diaz Martinez’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Police have not publicly announced any of the charges, an unusual move in a high-profile slaying. Fairfax County Police Captain Eli Cory said it was to protect the investigation.

“We didn’t put it out because we had a lot of investigative leads that would have been jeopardized by making the information public,” Cory said

Police have revealed few details about the slaying, but said at a May news conference that a spring initiative to interview gang members in Fairfax County resulted in a tip that led them to search the park for a grave. The body was exhumed on May 23.

At the time, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said there was a “high probability” the case was gang-related, but declined to name the group involved because of a department policy of not giving gangs publicity.

Fairfax County police have not offered a cause and manner of death or motive in the slaying, but a firearm was not involved, according to charging documents. Police said at the time it was unclear how long the body had been buried in the park.

The body was discovered in a densely wooded area of North Hill Park, an undeveloped green space near Richmond Highway. Paths are carved through the woods and local residents said they regularly see young people hanging out in the area.

This is a developing story.

Maria Sánchez contributed to this report.

