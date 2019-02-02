Police are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Multiple people are dead — including children — following a car crash early Saturday on Route 301 in Bowie, Md., state police said.

Police have not specified the number of victims or identified them. They are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash, which happened between Route 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive.

Northbound lanes of Route 301 remained closed Saturday morning, police said.

Police are expected to hold a news conference about the crash at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Last month, a man suspected of driving while intoxicated was charged with vehicular manslaughter following a crash that left three children dead on a different highway in Prince George’s County. That crash prompted lawmakers to announce they would pursue legislation to increase the number of speed cameras along Indian Head Highway.

