One of the defendants, 23-year-old Ahmed Mohammed Shareef, is also charged with murder in a November shooting in Alexandria. Yousef Omar, 23, of Texas, was killed in the 4800 block of West Braddock Road, police have said.
Shareef is in Orange County, California, awaiting extradition to Alexandria, officials said.
The Offices of the Orange County Public Defender, which represents Shareef in California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least 23 guns and more than 150 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $500,000, were seized during the multistate, multicounty investigation, according to the Alexandria prosecutors’ office, in what it described in a statement as a “complex drug trafficking organization.” Officials said they also found more than $270,000, multiple vehicles and fake driver’s licenses and cocaine.
Officials said multiple local law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation, as well as federal law enforcement and authorities in California and Washington state.
“The cooperation between agencies exhibited in this case provides a new paradigm for complex, multistate investigations,” Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter, said in a statement.
The Alexandria Police Department declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing case. No trial dates have been set.