Relatives of Evans and Ferguson did not respond to interview requests. Police have said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people, but have not elaborated.

Authorities made no arrests as of Thursday afternoon. D.C. police did not comment Thursday on the investigation.

The shootings occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE, near the Congress Heights Metro station, and in a parking lot of an apartment complex. Police were concentrating on a first-floor apartment.

Police said the three victims who were wounded suffered injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

The District has recorded 44 homicides this year, up 22 percent from this period in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high. Homicides have risen each of the past four years, driven by escalating gun violence.

Salim Adofo, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in the Congress Heights area, said the shootings have scared residents. Another shooting a block away on Wednesday night left a woman injured. Police said it was not connected to the earlier dispute, but that hasn’t made it easier for people who live there.

“Everybody is on edge,” Adofo said. “The people aren’t comfortable coming outside. . . . It makes it difficult to do day-to-day activities.”

Shekita McBroom, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Congress Heights, said she wants the District “to flood the community with resources” to help residents “so we don’t have this happen again.”

McBroom, who is a neighbor of Ferguson, said the community has been pushing to get violence interrupters in her area of Congress Heights to help prevent shootings. Groups of violence interrupters work in some D.C. neighborhoods to identify disputes between people and crews and try to head off violence.

“It is necessary to have those violence interrupters in place,” McBroom said, adding that she “absolutely believes” they could have prevented whatever argument preceded Wednesday’s shooting.