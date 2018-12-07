A man was stabbed in one of the District’s more heavily patronized public library branches in one of three violent incidents Friday afternoon and evening in prominent D.C. locations.

The stabbing occurred after an argument around 5 p.m. on the second floor of the branch in the Shaw neighborhood said George Williams, a spokesman for the library system. He called the branch at Seventh and R streets, “one of our busier” locations.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing.

In the other incidents, a man was shot about 8:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Columbia Road NW, near the Columbia Heights Metro station. He was conscious and breathing, said police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.

Earlier, a robbery was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.