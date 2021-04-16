The victims were identified as Claudette Williams, 56, of Southeast; Marquise Lewis, 29, of Clinton, Md.; and Juwan Wade, 20, of Northeast.
An attorney for one of the suspects, 33-year-old Dale Benjamin, said charges were dismissed Thursday following a preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court. Charges were also dismissed for a 44-year-old man from Maryland. Online court records confirm the cases were dismissed.
Benjamin’s lawyer, Bernard Grimm, said the defense uncovered a surveillance video showing a muzzle flash from the victims’ vehicle that raised questions about who initiated the attack. He said two people can be seen on the video outside the vehicle, but cannot be clearly identified.
Prosecutors said in an arrest affidavit that witnesses identified at least one of the suspects from videos; they also said at least one of the victims had a firearm and that robbery might have been a motive.
Grimm said ballistic evidence is still being tested. The ruling from the judge allows prosecutors to file charges again should additional evidence surface.
The U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.