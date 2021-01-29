Now 29, he remains incarcerated in Hagerstown, serving out a nine-year sentence. His friend who perished in the 2017 fire, Askia Khafra, would be 24 if he was still alive.
Authorities have never accused Beckwitt of trying to kill Khafra. They instead said he subjected Khafra to such dangerous, haphazard working conditions that Beckwitt essentially caused his death when an electrical fire broke out in the basement, above the tunnels, sending smoke down to where Khafra was working.
The 62-page opinion of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals represents an extensive analysis of the difference between a person acting in “reckless disregard” for human life and “extreme disregard” for human life. That difference, the court said, is the difference between grossly negligent involuntary manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and depraved-heart, second-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years.
“Although the circumstances in this case were dangerous enough to sustain a conviction for gross negligence involuntary manslaughter, they were not so egregious as to indicate that death was the likely, if not certain result, so as to satisfy the malice element of depraved heart murder,” the court wrote. “Accordingly, the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction for depraved heart murder.”
The court remanded the case back to Montgomery County Circuit Court so that Beckwitt would be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter. It was unclear how soon that would happen.
Prosecutors in Montgomery could try to first challenge the opinion in Maryland’s higher appeals court, which could reinstate the second-degree murder conviction.