Now 29, he remains incarcerated in Hagerstown, serving out a nine-year sentence.

Authorities have never accused Beckwitt of trying to kill Askia Khafra. They instead said he subjected Khafra to such dangerous, haphazard working conditions that Beckwitt essentially caused his death when an electrical fire broke out in the basement above the tunnels, sending smoke down to where Khafra was working.

The death of Askia Khafra, who was working to dig tunnels, brought an end to Daniel Beckwitt’s secret project underneath his Bethesda, Md., home. (The Washington Post)

The 62-page opinion, filed Friday by a three-judge panel of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, represents an extensive analysis of the difference between a person acting in “reckless disregard” for human life and “extreme disregard” for human life. That difference, the court said, distinguishes between grossly negligent involuntary manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and depraved-heart, second-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years.

“Although the circumstances in this case were dangerous enough to sustain a conviction for gross negligence involuntary manslaughter, they were not so egregious as to indicate that death was the likely, if not certain result, so as to satisfy the malice element of depraved heart murder,” the court wrote. “Accordingly, the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction for depraved heart murder.”

The court sent the case back to Montgomery County Circuit Court so that Beckwitt would be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter. It was unclear when that would happen.

Prosecutors in Montgomery could challenge the opinion in Maryland’s higher appeals court, which could reinstate the second-degree murder conviction.

“We are in the process of going through the ruling to assess and analyze the basis for the court’s ruling,” said Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery State’s Attorney’s Office. “When we have had a chance to review the matter thoroughly we will comment further as appropriate.”

Beckwitt’s attorneys, Megan Coleman and Robert Bonsib, said they always believed the case was overcharged.

“This was not a case of depravity. There was no malice here,” Coleman said Friday.

She said that Beckwitt — who studied computer science and electrical engineering — had diligently researched his appeal and the applicable case law in a prison library.

“Once he was locked up and had nothing but time, he made himself useful and assisted us in the appeal,” she said

Coleman said it was too soon to know whether Beckwitt would pursue relief in Maryland’s higher appeals court on the ruling that did not go his way — the decision to uphold the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The case has long been marked by details tragic and bizarre.

Beckwitt lived alone, working from a house stuffed with hoarding-like clutter in a quiet neighborhood of towering trees, tidy lawns, and teachers, lawyers, and scientists from the nearby National Institutes of Health. At some point, likely around 2014, he began drawing up plans for the tunnels and studied enough geotechnical and structural engineering on his own to declare his venture safe.

He smashed through the concrete floor in the basement himself, going on to hire a series of workers to help with the dig. None had excavation experience, but all agreed to keep Beckwitt’s secret — something Beckwitt thought was crucial, according to trial evidence, because he didn’t want his shelter to get overrun with people who knew about it in the event the bombs started coming.

Khafra, described by friends and family members as ambitious, bright and naive, met Beckwitt on an Internet chat room for entrepreneurs and investors. Beckwitt eventually agreed to invest $10,000 into Khafra’s start-up concept, Equity Shark, a smartphone app that would allow small investors to pool money into promising new companies.

“When Equity Shark failed to take off as expected, Khafra needed to repay Beckwitt,” the appellant judges wrote, adding that he did so by agreeing to dig tunnels.

Beckwitt would pick Khafra up at his home in Silver Spring and ask him to put on “blackout glasses” for his drive back to Bethesda. When they arrived there, Beckwitt would lead him to the basement with a key lanyard before allowing him to take off the glasses.

Power for the construction project was delivered through extension cords plugged into basement outlets and descending down the entrance shaft. Khafra spent days on end working in the tunnels, which branched in three directions, extended toward the property lines of unsuspecting neighbors, and had a small living quarters of a bed, fridge, microwave, Internet, video games and a Home Depot bucket for a toilet. Beckwitt lived upstairs.

The appellant judges described the conditions as risky, highlighting how Beckwitt didn’t have a cellphone, communicated through laptop messaging, and wouldn’t tell Khafra where the house was.

“On September 10, 2017, in the early morning hours, Khafra sent Beckwitt a text message indicating that the power had gone out in the tunnels, that there was no airflow, and that he believed he smelled smoke,” the appellant judges wrote. “Khafra shortly thereafter clarified that he no longer detected smoke, but asked Beckwitt to fix the issue. Beckwitt, who was sleeping, did not see the messages until the next morning.”

Beckwitt awoke, switched power to the tunnels over to a different circuit and went back to sleep. Later that day, after Beckwitt awoke and was in the kitchen, he saw smoke rising from the floor. He went to the basement, but it was too late. Smoke and heat forced him out. Khafra managed to scramble up from the tunnels but was overcome by smoke as he tried to navigate through the densely cluttered basement. His body was burned beyond immediate recognition.

Beckwitt “placed Khafra, who was not an experienced construction worker, in a dangerous situation by paying Khafra $150 a day to dig tunnels underneath his home,” the judges wrote.

“When a relatively minor fire broke out, the fact that [the] basement was covered in debris and garbage hampered Khafra’s ability to escape.”

It amounted to “reckless disregard” for Khafra’s life, the judges wrote, but that is where it stopped.

