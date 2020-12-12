In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

Under the terms of the deal, Gonzalez will get time served in jail when he is sentenced on March 19, far less than the 20 years to life in prison he would have to serve if convicted of first-degree murder. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office also dropped a charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Thomas P. Mann wrote in a sharply worded November opinion that police and prosecutors had failed in their legal duty to disclose in a timely fashion the existence of a witness who said the victim had a knife and Gonzalez told him, “Don’t get close, I have a gun” before opening fire.

Gonzalez was charged in November 2019, but the crucial evidence was not disclosed until August, just days before a preliminary hearing in the case. Subsequently, prosecutors, police and defense attorneys have been unable to locate the witness to testify.

The defense moved to have the case dismissed, but Mann denied that request. Instead, he took the unusual step requiring that if the case went to trial, a statement be read to the jury laying out the evidence and why it was not disclosed.

“The Commonwealth buried its head in the sand,” Mann wrote in his opinion. “This witness was bad for their case.”

Robert Whitestone, an attorney for Gonzalez, said he urged his client to go to trial because he thought he had a strong self-defense case, but Gonzalez “was satisfied with the offer.”

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement the case revealed deficiencies in the way the Fairfax County police handle evidence.

“This case laid bare vulnerabilities in the Police Department’s processes and procedures for gathering and communicating evidence,” Descano said. “It’s our understanding the Police are taking this seriously and updating their processes to provide for the more timely sharing of information.”

Descano’s office said in a previous statement that it takes disclosing evidence seriously and placed blame for the failure on his predecessor’s office, which originally handled the case. Descano took office in January.

The case was significant because Descano had run on a platform of ending “trial by ambush,” or prosecutors springing evidence on defendants so late in the process they can’t prepare adequately.

Fairfax County police said in a previous statement they were reviewing the case and Mann’s ruling.