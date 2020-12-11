The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a statement that Goodwin has been on leave since his September arrest on weapons charges. He joined the fire department in 2016.

Police said the fatal shooting occurred about 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 700 block of Morton Street NW, near Georgia Avenue in the Park View neighborhood, adjacent to Columbia Heights. The victim was identified as Devonte Wilson, 25, of Northwest.

Authorities said officers had responded to a report of a vehicular crash when they found Wilson, who was in the driver’s seat of a red 2020 Dodge Journey that had struck several parked vehicles, wounded with a gunshot to his neck. He died at a hospital Dec. 4.

Police said in an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court that Goodwin, Wilson and other men were in the Dodge and had gone to Morton Street to gamble.

A person who was in the vehicle told police that Wilson and Goodwin began making derogatory comments to each other, according to the affidavit. That witness told police that after Wilson made one particular comment, he heard a gun being racked from the back seat, and he and others jumped from the car.

That man told police he then heard a shot, followed by a crash. Another witness, a bystander, told police he saw someone shooting at the vehicle from the street.

During a Friday hearing on the murder charge, Goodwin’s lawyer, Lee Smith III, argued that there was no evidence that Wilson was shot from inside the car and that it was possible the victim was shot by someone outside the vehicle, not by his client.

Wilson’s relatives could not be reached Friday.

Goodwin’s arrest Sept. 4 came after police were called to the 3300 block of Brothers Place SE in Congress Heights for reports of gunshots in a rear alley.

Police said they saw Goodwin with a gun in his hand. They said he initially refused demands to drop the weapon, and after he complied, he reached into his waist and pulled out a second gun and “turned around to face the officers.” He then dropped that firearm as well, police said in an affidavit.

Police arrested him and said they found 15 shell casings in the alley.

Goodwin was charged with possession of unregistered firearms, unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault on a police officer.

At his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Sept. 5, Associate Superior Court Judge James A. Crowell IV ordered Goodwin released pending trial, over the objections of the U.S. attorney’s office, which argued for detention. Crowell set a court date for Feb. 5.

Court records show Goodwin had no prior criminal record and was employed by the District. The judge forbade him from possessing firearms and ammunition, and imposed an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

Police Chief Peter Newsham, who has long criticized what he says is lenient treatment for people arrested on illegal firearms charges, offered condolences to Wilson’s friends and family.

The chief, who is leaving the department next month, said that “if the District does not get serious about gun offenders, I am afraid Devonte’s life will not be the last unnecessarily lost on our streets to gun violence.”

Crowell declined through a court spokeswoman to comment, citing the code of judicial conduct prohibiting judges from discussing pending cases.

In court Friday, Smith argued that Goodwin was not a danger and should be placed on GPS monitoring while he lived with his mother. The defense attorney said Goodwin’s mother had contacted police during their search and told them her son had checked himself into MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for mental health problems.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Spence said evidence indicates a single gunshot came from the back seat of the vehicle. He argued that Goodwin presented a danger if released.