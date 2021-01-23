Detectives were trying to confirm the identify of the victim on Saturday.
About 9:30 p.m. Friday, Montgomery’s 911 center was called about an assault in the apartment. They arrived to find the body of the victim with an apparent cutting injury to his neck, police said.
“Lara-Chacon was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody,” police said in a statement.
Detectives were still trying to determine a motive, according to police. Lara-Chacon is expected to make his first appearance in Montgomery District Court on Monday.
The death marks the county’s eighth homicide this year. Over the last two decades, the county has averaged about 20 murders a year.