A Maryland man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, kept her body in their bedroom after his teenage daughter returned home from a church event, and the next morning disposed of the corpse in a dumpster, according to arrest records filed Thursday in Montgomery County District Court.

Jean Jocelin Pierre, 46, of Montgomery Village, was ordered held without bond Thursday on a single count of first-degree murder in the death of Nerlande Foreste, 41.

“He admitted to police that he killed her and they would never find the body,” Assistant State’s Attorney Gabriel Carrera said during a brief court hearing.

Detectives allege that Pierre tried to mask the killing over the last week by renting a carpet cleaning machine from a grocery store to clean his rugs and by going to a police station to file a missing-person report on his wife.

As police tried to find Foreste, they found that Pierre’s explanations about what may have happened were vague, and after speaking with others, identified him as a suspect, according to the arrest records.

“This individual is a very serious danger to the community and his family,” Carrera said in court.

It was unclear whether Foreste’s body has been found or if investigators have any idea where it might be.

According to the account that police said Pierre gave them, he put his wife’s body in a dumpster on Aug. 22 and two days later filed the missing-person report. Four days after that, detectives searched his apartment and took him into custody.

In court Thursday, a lawyer representing Pierre, Sean McKee, did not address the allegations but asked District Judge Amy Bills to release Pierre on bond, noting that the accusations involved family members.

“He is not a danger — even if the allegations are to be believed — to other people in the community,” McKee said.

This was Pierre’s first arrest, his lawyer said. “He has no criminal history, whatsoever,” McKee said. He also told the court that Pierre had a steady job at a local facility that cares for people with dementia.

According to court records, before her disappearance, Foreste may have sensed that she could be in danger.

On the morning of Aug. 21, court records say, Foreste told a cousin over the phone that Pierre had said he was going to kill her. The documents did not specify the alleged threat.

Police charging documents allege that about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, Pierre’s daughter saw Foreste in their apartment on Rothbury Lane in Gaithersburg. The teen, who is Foreste’s stepdaughter, left to go to the church event.

Her father called her later, she said, according to the affidavit, and said he could not pick her up. The girl found another way home, returning to the apartment about 9:30 p.m.

She knocked for several minutes before her father answered, wrapped in a towel as if he’d just gotten out of the shower, according to police. As the girl “began to walk towards the parents’ bedroom, her father stood in front of the master bedroom door,” detectives wrote. “Pierre stated that Foreste was asleep and requested his daughter to wait to speak with Foreste until the morning.”

The girl went to her room for the night.

The affidavit continues: The next day, Pierre left for work about 7 a.m. Several hours later, when his daughter still had not seen her stepmother, the girl went into the master bedroom, which she noted was unusually messy, with bedsheets on the floor and a broken towel hanger and soap dish in the bathroom.

On Aug. 23, the girl asked again where Foreste was, and her father said he was not able to say and left for work. He came home later with the rented carpet cleaning machine, according to court records.

On Aug. 24, Pierre allegedly asked his daughter to take the machine back to the grocery store. He also went to a nearby police station to report his wife missing, and on the same day, separately, the girl did the same.

Pierre said he did not know where his wife was, according to detectives, or why his wife’s cellphone and wallet still were in their apartment and her vehicle was parked outside.

Investigators spoke to family members, piecing together clues. They learned that the call Pierre had placed to his daughter at the church event came from his landline phone, although he had told her he planned to be playing soccer away from the home.

By Aug. 28, investigators had obtained a warrant to search the apartment and found “blood spatter in multiple places in the master bedroom and master bathroom,” according to the affidavit.

Pierre agreed to accompany investigators to the police station. “Several times during the interview, Pierre stated his wife was gone and she wasn’t coming back,” detectives wrote.

