A 27-year-old Maryland man was charged in a fatal stabbing this week after detectives built a case in part on what he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend immediately after the killing.

“If you call the police, I’ll kill you,” Kyle Martin Noble warned the woman, Montgomery County Police alleged in records filed in Montgomery County District Court on Wednesday.

That threat, according to police, came after the ex-girlfriend saw Noble approach the victim outside a hotel in Germantown and chase the man into a field before Noble returned with blood on his face and body.

Noble is expected to make his first court appearance in the case Thursday. He is being held in jail without bond on charges that include first-degree murder. It is not clear from court records if he has retained an attorney.

Noble has previous convictions for robbery, first-degree assault and probation violation, according to online court records. He has lived in Rockville and Frederick in recent years.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery patrol officers were called about an injured person near a hotel along Milestone Center Drive in Germantown. They found Efrain Arias, 31, stabbed. Arias died at the scene.



Kyle M. Noble (Montgomery County Police)

According to the court records, Arias had arrived in the hotel parking lot in a Mercedes driven by a woman. Arias got out and was approached by a man who reportedly chased him into a nearby field.

“The victim was found shortly after by a witness, bleeding profusely,” detectives wrote in the affidavit. “The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.”

Investigators used phone records to link Arias with the Mercedes driver, who they asked to come to police headquarters to answer questions. The investigators did not name the woman in court records, but identified her as “Witness 1” and described her as an ex-girlfriend of the suspect.

“Witness 1 stated on the day in question, her and the victim arrived on the parking lot” of the hotel “and the victim exited her vehicle,” detectives wrote. “Witness 1 stated the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, then approached the vehicle and attempted to punch the victim in the face. The victim screamed and ran down towards the field with the suspect giving chase. The suspect returned shortly thereafter and Witness 1 observed blood on the suspect’s face and body. The suspect approached Witness 1’s vehicle and then told Witness 1 ‘If you call the police, I’ll kill you.’ The suspect then left the scene and Witness 1 drove off.”

Detectives also alleged that the woman they had contacted arrived at the police headquarters in a Mercedes on which they found blood stains on the trunk exterior.

In one of Noble’s previous cases, he pleaded guilty in Frederick County to a first-degree assault in connection to a stabbing outside a liquor store, according to court records and the Frederick News Post. Another man also pleaded guilty in the case, and Noble’s defense attorney told the News Post the victim could not identify who stabbed him.

