Authorities are looking for a man who they say killed his 34-year-old wife last week in their Montgomery County apartment after a domestic dispute.

County police said they have a warrant for Ruel Francis Dempster II, 30, on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Alice Mino Dennis.

According to police, they received a call around 11 a.m. April 18 to check on the welfare of the couple. A family member had not been able to reach them for a few days.

When officers arrived at the couple’s apartment in the 3600 block of Bel Pre Road, they found Dennis dead on the kitchen floor. She had trauma to her upper body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled her death a homicide.

Police said there was a dispute before the slaying but did not disclose any other details.

Ruel Dempster II is wanted for murder in the slaying of his wife, police say. (Montgomery County Police Department)

Her husband couldn’t be located, and detectives noticed that many of his personal items weren’t in the apartment.

Dempster was last seen on April 17 in Baltimore, according to police. He is described as being a black male, standing about 6 feet tall. He weighs roughly 180 pounds and he has a “prominent gold front tooth,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 301-279-8000.