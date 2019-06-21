A prominent Virginia music teacher was found dead shortly after new charges were placed against him of molesting four children, Fairfax County police said Friday.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Jeffrey Cummins, 56, of Annandale, although a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause and manner of his death, police said.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County police obtained warrants against Cummins for nine counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and aggravated molestation for cases of alleged molestation that occurred between 1987 and 2017, police said.

Cummins, who was out on bond while awaiting trial on previous charges of child molestation, was supposed to turn himself in at the Fairfax County jail on Tuesday but never showed up.

On Wednesday, Cummins body was discovered off a walking trail in a wildlife refuge near Warsaw, Va.

In April, Cummins was charged with sexually molesting two former students.

Cummins taught at various area schools and was the founder and director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling musical group for children. He also gave private music lessons and owned Huntington Learning Centers in Tysons and Springfield.