The complaint is among many that Gay Gardner, an adviser for the nonprofit group Interfaith Action for Human Rights, says she received from Muslim inmates in Virginia state prisons last year. Now, she is suing the Virginia Department of Corrections to force it to explain how it treats some Muslim inmates — and whether they will be able to observe Ramadan, Islam’s month of fasting and prayer, which is sacred to almost 2 billion people around the world and began Tuesday.

Gardner said in an interview that she’s been corresponding with inmates in Virginia state prisons for about six years. Though she has received allegations of mistreatment of Muslims from other facilities, she said she’s “heard a bit more about it at Wallens Ridge.”

The prison, which is in Southwest Virginia near the Kentucky border, houses about 1,000 state inmates and is in litigation over alleged excessive use of solitary confinement, for which it was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union in 2019.

To investigate the treatment of Muslims at the facility, Gardner last year filed a public records request with the Virginia Department of Corrections. But she said the agency would not release even statistics about how many Muslims are in its custody. When she asked for specifics about conditions at Wallens Ridge, she received only documents related to “high level policies.”

On April 6, Gardner filed a lawsuit against the department in Fairfax County Circuit Court, seeking to compel it to comply with her information request.

The suit cites reports Gardner has received that Muslim inmates at Wallens Ridge were subjected to “abusive and unlawful treatment,” including violence and theft of religious materials, and were “improperly being barred from observing Ramadan.”

“Staff blocked Muslim inmates from participating in Ramadan, allegedly due to ‘too many’ Muslim inmates seeking to participate,” the suit said. “Wallens Ridge staff told inmates, often improperly, that they had not been designated as Muslim or had not submitted requests for such designation and thereby, could not fast.”

“These records are crucial in uncovering the extent of the abuse and mistreatment of Muslim inmates at Wallens Ridge,” the suit continued.

Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Gregory Carter said the agency “cannot comment on this newly filed case.” The agency did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations of mistreatment of Muslim inmates.

Matthew W. Callahan, a senior staff attorney at the D.C.-based nonprofit Muslim Advocates who is representing Gardner, said observing Ramadan in prison is a “real challenge.”

Many Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, but meals in prison may be served at times that do not accommodate this schedule — for example, for prisoners who must take medication with food. In addition, prisoners must sign up to fast and be members of a group approved to fast, leaving room for administrative errors.

“When prisoners have beliefs that fall outside the mainstream . . . even people with sincere belief can face difficultly,” Callahan said. He added: “We certainly hope, by showing we’re serious, Wallens Ridge will make sure its prisoners are being treated well.”

In a phone call from Wallens Ridge on Sunday, inmate Hubert Jason, a Sunni Muslim, said he has had problems observing the holiday in prior years.

Jason cannot eat after sunrise during Ramadan. If food comes too late, he must refuse it. When he tries to explain the problem to corrections officers or files grievances with administrators, they do not always accommodate him, he said.

“No matter how right we are, we’re wrong because of our skin color and our religion,” he said. “I believe Islam is the truth. I practice my religion. These people make it hard.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections declined to comment on how it accommodates Muslims during Ramadan. Instead, it provided its operating procedures, which say that Sunni Muslims, Shiite Muslims, and members of the Nation of Islam and the Moorish Science Temple of America are “eligible to participate in Muslim holy day observances,” and that medications can be provided on a special schedule.

However, the procedures also make clear that not all requests to worship will be accommodated. “Although each offender has the opportunity to observe holy days for their religion, the availability of facility resources (space, time, security needs, and staff supervision) does not allow for a group observance of every possible holy day at every facility,” the procedures say.

This is the third consecutive year that Muslim Advocates has raised concerns with the department of corrections about state inmates not being able to observe Ramadan. Last year, the organization also sent letters to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and to Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D). Muslim Advocates received a response from Harold W. Clarke, the director of the department of corrections, who said “changes to the 2020 Ramadan observance were made in conjunction with” Muslim chaplains. But advocates say they need more information.

Gadeir Abbas, a senior litigation attorney at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which advocates for Muslim civil rights, said in an email that it “is all too common for prisons and jails to ignore the religious rights of people of faith. … We’re concerned that this facility would be withholding documents regarding complaints from Muslims that reside there.”

Gardner said she hopes to hold the state corrections department accountable on “basic principles of human decency” by shining a light on its practices.