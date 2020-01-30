“William Green was my best friend, my protector,” said Green’s 20-year-old daughter, Brenda. “But most importantly, he was my daddy.”

The family’s attorney William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr. praised Prince George’s police and prosecutors for swiftly bringing charges. But Murphy said the family has yet to receive an account of why Owen allegedly shot Green seven times while Green sat in a police cruiser with his wrists handcuffed at his back. Murphy called the shooting “horrible and tragic and completely unnecessary.”

“This has to go down as one of the worst incidents [of police violence] in American history,” Murphy said. “It has shocked the nation.”

Murphy called for “prompt and thorough justice” for Green’s family in the criminal courts but said the family would also seek restitution for Green’s death through a settlement with the county or possibly a lawsuit.

Murphy said the family also wants the police department to examine how an officer who authorities said had the capacity to shoot a handcuffed man was able to remain on the force without prior possible red flags being noticed. Owen has 10 years’ service on the force and was involved in two other shootings, including one fatality in 2011 that prosecutors are now reviewing.

On Monday night, Owen was investigating a traffic accident in Temple Hills involving Green, police said. Owen had put Green in the front seat of his cruiser, where the shooting occurred, police said. Police have not explained what prompted Owen to open fire.

Police said on the night of the shooting that witnesses reported seeing a struggle inside the cruiser and that Green may have been under the influence of PCP, but authorities said the next day that they had no evidence either was true.

Owen was denied bond at a hearing Wednesday, where his attorney, Jonathon Scruggs, said Owen was not just someone “off the street” alleged to have committed a violent crime but rather an officer involved in an incident while in the course of his duties. Scruggs declined to comment further after the hearing and could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

At one point during Thursday’s news conference at a Oxon Hill Church, more than a dozen family members who had gathered around a lectern spoke up when Murphy asked them what kind of man Green was.

“He was a great man,” one said.

“He was a family man,” another said.

Earlier, Green’s mother, who is also named Brenda Green, spoke in a quiet but firm voice.