Officers arrived shortly before 8 p.m. and said they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said an investigation also turned up “multiple shell casings.”
Since then, there have been at least four more incidents in which shooting was reported.
No other victims have been found, but shell casings have been located in the four incidents.
The latest of the incidents appears to be the one reported Friday. About 3:25 a.m., callers reported hearing the sound of shots near Crosswood Drive.
The site is a short residential street about a half-mile from the scene of the first incident.
Again, officers found “multiple shell casings,” police said.
In a statement issued Friday, police said they do not think the incidents are random.
Police said they think there are people in the Burtonsville area who have information about the gunfire and who are responsible.
They called on people to tell the department what they know.