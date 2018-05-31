Daniel Beckwitt, a successful stock trader and computer whiz, was fixated on underground nuclear bomb shelters.

Askia Khafra, living five miles away in the Maryland suburbs, aspired to be an entrepreneurial millionaire.

The pair met two years ago on social media.

Beckwitt, 27, agreed to invest thousands of dollars in the ­21-year-old Khafra’s start-up venture called “Equity Shark,” a Web-based investors’ platform that Khafra called “the future of private securities trading — in stealth mode.”

“Mr. Beckwitt represented himself as an angel investor,” Khafra’s father, Dia Khafra, recalled this week. “I wish my son had not been so naive as to trust this gentleman.”

Daniel Beckwitt, left, and Askia Khafra (Beckwitt photo from police; Khafra photo from family)

Their relationship stands at the heart of a homicide case unfolding in Montgomery County. On Thursday, Beckwitt was formally indicted by a county grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder.

It was the Equity Shark investment, prosecutors say, that helped Beckwitt entice Khafra to work on a bunker complex Beckwitt was building beneath his home in a quiet Bethesda neighborhood.

Beckwitt went to extreme lengths to keep the project secret, prosecutors say: He would pick up Khafra at Khafra’s home, drive him to Virginia, have him don “blackout glasses,” drive him back to Bethesda, and then guide him into his home along a string. It was only when Khafra got to the basement — near the ground entrance to the tunnels — that he was allowed to remove the glasses that prevented him from seeing.

His work involved using electrical excavation tools to burrow the tunnels, and he sometimes slept in the warren.

On Sept. 10, a fire broke out in the basement. Khafra, who investigators say was nearby at the time, burned to death.

Prosecutors allege Beckwitt acted with “extreme disregard” for Khafra’s well being and that Beckwitt knew about the fire danger created by the tunneling project. Prosecutors also say that Beckwitt knew there was so much clutter and hoarding in the house that it would make it difficult to flee a blaze.

The scene of a fire along Danbury Road in Bethesda, Md., where a 21-year-old man was found dead. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

“The defendant did not care about Askia Khafra,” Assistant State’s Attorney Douglas Wink said in court Thursday, asking Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell to hold Beckwitt in jail under no-bond status., meaning he would have been there until his trial or until the case was concluded.

Burrell assigned a $100,000 bond in the case that — given his financial means — Beckwitt probably will be able to post. Burrell sided with Beckwitt’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, who argued his client wasn’t a danger to the community.

In making his case, Bonsib revealed some personal details about Beckwitt and his interests. “I will credit [prosecutors] that Mr. Beckwitt is an unusual guy, and he has his own way of doing things,” Bonsib said.

One of his focuses was girding against nuclear threats.

“It was his project to create a secure bunker because of his concern about international tensions, North Korea, intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Bonsib said, comparing Beckwitt’s tunneling project with nuclear shelters built during the Cold War.

Beckwitt grew up in Bethesda, according to Bonsib, and went to college in Illinois.

While there, Bonsib said, his client collected the only criminal “blip” on his record — a conviction the attorney described that arose from a “computer-related crime” and which the prosecutor said Thursday was “computer hacking.” Beckwitt was placed on probation. He returned to Bethesda, and was a self-employed day trader of stocks. He has accumulated assets of more than $1 million, Bonsib said.

At some point, Beckwitt launched the tunneling project. The network started at a 20-foot drop from a hole in his basement and branched into tunnels totaling about 200 feet, according to prosecutors and police.

Khafra began working in the basement last year. The exact working and financial agreements of his labor remain in dispute.

Bonsib called it a regular work agreement, one that Khafra liked enough to return, and thought was safe enough that he kept working.

Khafra posted photos from the dig on his Twitter and Facebook pages, which Bonsib submitted as evidence in court Thursday. “Askia was a willing and experienced participant in this venture,” Bonsib said.

But Wink, the prosecutor, described the seemingly affable arrangement as scheming on Beckwitt’s part bolstered by the show of faith made by investing in Khafra’s start-up operation.

“The defendant enticed him into friendship and into his home by investing a substantial amount of cash — thousands and thousands of dollars — in Askia Khafra’s technology start-up,” Wink said. “The defendant promised more money if Askia Khafra would come into his home and dig in tunnels underneath his home.”

Khafra grew up in Silver Spring. He learned to play the trombone and guitar, competed in wrestling and lacrosse, and was a member of the Navy Junior ROTC, according to his father.He graduated from Northwood High School and took classes at Montgomery College.

But Khafra was more interested in starting his own businesses, and often told his father that some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs dropped out of college.

“He intended to be a millionaire,” Dia Khafra said.

His son spoke about the work, and indicated that the tunnel complex included a locked chamber that he was not allowed to enter. “I am glad that Montgomery County police uncovered enough evidence,” he said,” to justify my contention that Mr. Beckwitt murdered my son.”

At their home in Silver Spring, Dia Khafra and wife mourn their son’s everyday. His ashes remain in an urn in an unopened box in the living room. “Neither of us have the courage to open it,” he said.

His son, he said, was warm and kind. “I miss his hugs,” Dia Khafra said. “He was not afraid to say, ‘I love you.’ ”

Their son’s bedroom is largely unchanged from when he was alive — his books, dumbbells, a video game console, and other items. Dia Khafra said he has only gone into it a few times since his son’s death.

“It’s too painful,” he said. “His smiling face is no longer there.”