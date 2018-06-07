Several area residents called police this week to report a naked man in the Annandale area of Fairfax County.

Officials said the incident unfolded around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Guinea Road, near Ann Fitz Hugh Drive and Charles Hawkins Way.

When officers arrived, they found Richard Affourtit, 31, naked. Fairfax County police said he resisted arrest and then kicked an officer. He was eventually arrested and charged with being drunk in public, indecent exposure and assault on law enforcement.

He is being held without bond.