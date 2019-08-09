A naked man was killed on Interstate 95 in Virginia late Thursday after he left a bus and ran into the roadway, police say. (iStock)

A naked man was killed on Interstate 95 in Virginia Thursday night when he left a Greyhound bus and ran into traffic, the state police said.

The man is said to have become “extremely agitated” aboard the bus, which was heading north about 150 miles south of Washington. He began removing his clothing and struck the front windshield so hard that he cracked it, the police said.

After he demanded to be let off, while in Prince George County, the driver, for the safety of the other passengers, pulled onto a shoulder and opened the door, the police said.

They said the man ran toward the back of the bus, then into the travel lane of the highway. He was struck by a vehicle whose driver could not avoid him, the police said.

The man was identified by police as Chauncey W. Kyles, 33, of Macon, Ga. Police said he died at the scene, about 10 miles south of Petersburg, Va.

Police said the incident remained under investigation Friday night.

