A naked man was taken into custody after he was “acting aggressively” toward Metro customers Thursday morning at the Dupont Circle station, officials said.

The incident happened about 5:45 a.m., when the man was reportedly “disorderly” and “acting aggressively” at the stop, according to Metro spokesman Dan Stessel.

Stessel said the man “failed to comply with police directives” and was given warnings by Metro Transit Police officers. An officer then used a stun gun on the man. He was taken into custody without incident.

[Knife-carrying man tries to steal Metrobus after ordering off driver, passengers in Maryland]

The man’s name has not been released, pending official charges, according to Metro officials.

Stessel said the two victims had minor injuries. The suspect “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” Stessel said.